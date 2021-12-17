Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Corning makes up 1.7% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,760,000 after buying an additional 259,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,608,000 after buying an additional 94,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,906,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

