Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $551.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $510.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.73. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $566.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

