Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cousins Properties accounts for approximately 0.4% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,482,000 after buying an additional 278,346 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,695,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 621,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,696,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,311,000 after acquiring an additional 273,448 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,657,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 173.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $40.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.22%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.