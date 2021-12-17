COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the November 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of COVA Acquisition by 9.3% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 58,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of COVA Acquisition by 12.7% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 88,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ COVA opened at $9.77 on Friday. COVA Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.