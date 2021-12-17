Cowen Boosts Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $130.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target increased by Cowen from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.05.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $100.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $113.40. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,619,000 after purchasing an additional 251,784 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 743.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 25,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.