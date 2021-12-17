Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch (NYSE:SWCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 131,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $3,245,887.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 13,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $352,946.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,594,268 shares of company stock worth $40,575,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Switch by 23.7% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 88,841 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Switch by 30.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Switch by 164.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth $1,849,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth $2,401,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

