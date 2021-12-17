Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.20.

OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

