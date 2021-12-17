Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.29

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 5652391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CS. UBS Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 131,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 27,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

