Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLVO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. 2,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,834. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLVO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 36.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at about $91,000.

