Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 132,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,330,282 shares.The stock last traded at $4.51 and had previously closed at $4.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPG. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.69.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719,056 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568,811 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 564.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,847 shares in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

