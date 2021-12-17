Critical Analysis: Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) & Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and Apartment Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A Apartment Income REIT -6.99% -3.63% -0.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and Apartment Income REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apartment Income REIT $719.56 million 11.56 -$104.13 million ($0.46) -115.17

Mapletree Logistics Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apartment Income REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mapletree Logistics Trust and Apartment Income REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mapletree Logistics Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00 Apartment Income REIT 1 6 4 0 2.27

Apartment Income REIT has a consensus price target of $49.70, suggesting a potential downside of 6.19%. Given Apartment Income REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apartment Income REIT is more favorable than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Summary

Apartment Income REIT beats Mapletree Logistics Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Logistics Trust engages in the investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate related assets. Its properties include oil and chemical logistics; free trade and non-free trade zone third party logistics; food and cold storage; distribution center; and industrial warehousing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, Korea, PRC, Australia, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company was founded on July 5, 2004 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

