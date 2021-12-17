Critical Contrast: CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) & Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) and Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CatchMark Timber Trust $104.29 million 3.60 -$17.51 million $0.45 17.09 Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Phillips Edison & Company Inc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CatchMark Timber Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Phillips Edison & Company Inc shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CatchMark Timber Trust and Phillips Edison & Company Inc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CatchMark Timber Trust 1 4 0 0 1.80 Phillips Edison & Company Inc 0 4 4 0 2.50

CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 40.88%. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a consensus target price of $32.86, suggesting a potential upside of 2.61%. Given CatchMark Timber Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CatchMark Timber Trust is more favorable than Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Profitability

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CatchMark Timber Trust 19.08% 15.68% 3.71% Phillips Edison & Company Inc N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

CatchMark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Phillips Edison & Company Inc pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. CatchMark Timber Trust pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CatchMark Timber Trust beats Phillips Edison & Company Inc on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses. The Real Estate segment includes timberland sales, cost of timberland sales and large dispositions. The Investment Management segment includes investments in and income/loss from unconsolidated joint ventures and asset management fee revenues earned for management of these joint ventures. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

