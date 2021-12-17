Critical Contrast: Contango Ore (CTGO) versus Its Rivals

Contango Ore (OTC: CTGO) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Contango Ore to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Contango Ore and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contango Ore 0 0 0 1 4.00 Contango Ore Competitors 800 3533 3812 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 66.79%. Given Contango Ore’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Contango Ore has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Contango Ore and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Contango Ore N/A N/A -11.97 Contango Ore Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 15.93

Contango Ore’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Contango Ore. Contango Ore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Contango Ore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Contango Ore and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A Contango Ore Competitors -55.95% -40.98% -0.32%

Risk & Volatility

Contango Ore has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contango Ore’s peers have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Contango Ore Company Profile

Contango Ore, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska. As of June 30, 2020, the company, through a joint venture had leased or controlled approximately 860,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

