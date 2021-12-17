Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,660 ($114.44).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($125.55) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($124.22) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Croda International alerts:

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($133.46), for a total value of £201,980 ($266,922.16). Insiders bought a total of 4 shares of company stock valued at $36,445 in the last three months.

CRDA stock traded down GBX 90 ($1.19) during trading on Thursday, hitting £102.45 ($135.39). 345,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,412. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.29 billion and a PE ratio of 56.82. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 6,032 ($79.71) and a 1 year high of £105.05 ($138.83). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,440.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,553.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.