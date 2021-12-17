Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$19.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.31.

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,204. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.93 and a 52 week high of C$19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.02.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total transaction of C$458,757.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,729.05.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

