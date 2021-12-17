Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,175 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Progress Software by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $46.17 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

