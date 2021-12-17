Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 13,098.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGI opened at $16.12 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

