Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 11,495 Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,495 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 60.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 76.75%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

