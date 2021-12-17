Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth $2,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 651.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 50.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at $593,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFM stock opened at $190.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

SAFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

