Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $296,000 Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 58,445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEP opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.88. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.85%.

KEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

