Crowny Price Down 14.6% This Week (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Crowny has a market cap of $7.06 million and $234,008.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00053035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,871.26 or 0.08233277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00077004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,672.89 or 0.99262441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00050808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002729 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

