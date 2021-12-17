CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $42.00 at UBS Group

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.98.

Shares of CSX opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67. CSX has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

