CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Update

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the November 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CURR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 84,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.74.
CURE Pharmaceutical Company Profile
