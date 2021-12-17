CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) Short Interest Update

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the November 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CURR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 84,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51. CURE Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

CURE Pharmaceutical Company Profile

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve drug safety and patient adherence. It operates through Cure Operations and Sera Labs Operations segments.

