CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Receives $17.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CURI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:CURI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.21. 1,830,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,756. The company has a market capitalization of $326.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.54. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

