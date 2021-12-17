cVault.finance (CORE) Reaches Market Cap of $73.74 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $73.74 million and approximately $118,196.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for about $7,373.92 or 0.15656625 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00039519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.78 or 0.00199118 BTC.

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

