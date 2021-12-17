CVB Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th.
CVB Financial has increased its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.46. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth about $335,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
