CVB Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th.

CVB Financial has increased its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.46. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth about $335,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

