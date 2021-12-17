CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th.

CVB Financial has raised its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years. CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.46. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 45.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.