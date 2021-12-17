CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th.
CVB Financial has raised its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years. CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.
NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.46. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $25.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
