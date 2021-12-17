Cypress Funds LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cypress Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 416,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 7.2% of Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $86,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist upped their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $283.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.40. The company has a market capitalization of $709.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

