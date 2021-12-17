Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Trading Up 4.7%

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) shares rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 258,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytek BioSciences, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

