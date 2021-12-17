Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Trading Up 4.7%

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) shares rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 258,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTKB)
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
