Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,800 shares, a growth of 118.9% from the November 15th total of 475,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,398.0 days.
Shares of DCNSF stock remained flat at $$21.25 on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76.
About Dai-ichi Life
