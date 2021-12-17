Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,800 shares, a growth of 118.9% from the November 15th total of 475,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,398.0 days.

Shares of DCNSF stock remained flat at $$21.25 on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

