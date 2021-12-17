Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Up 40.0% in November

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ATDS traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,398. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

