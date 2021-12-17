DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $93.35

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.35 and traded as high as $97.80. DBS Group shares last traded at $93.78, with a volume of 60,477 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research cut DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average of $90.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $3.0295 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

About DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

