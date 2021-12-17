DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 1,832.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Accolade worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,198,000 after purchasing an additional 110,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,723,000 after purchasing an additional 208,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 771,578 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,724,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,668,000 after purchasing an additional 163,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 557,549 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ACCD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

ACCD opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $59.93.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 57.44%. The business’s revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

