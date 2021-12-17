DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 329 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 63.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of DT stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.93, a PEG ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.49.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $6,642,167.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $2,000,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,942 shares of company stock worth $17,147,228 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.