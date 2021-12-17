DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Diker Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

TOL opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $615,185. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

