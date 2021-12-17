DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.63 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYL opened at $503.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $521.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,921 shares of company stock valued at $33,062,007 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

