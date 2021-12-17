DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.

MKL stock opened at $1,230.36 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $942.44 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,274.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,242.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.