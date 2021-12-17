Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLVHF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Delivery Hero from €139.00 ($156.18) to €135.00 ($151.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($168.54) to €140.00 ($157.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of DLVHF traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.52. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $104.70 and a 1-year high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

