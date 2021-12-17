Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Deluxe comprises approximately 1.1% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Deluxe worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLX. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Deluxe by 6.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Deluxe by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Deluxe during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deluxe alerts:

DLX stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.59. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.70 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.