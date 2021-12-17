Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.88. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.87, with a volume of 4,259,398 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on DML. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.72.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$9.54 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total value of C$1,668,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 825,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,119,186.85. Also, Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total transaction of C$135,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,107.

Denison Mines Company Profile (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

