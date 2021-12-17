DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Update

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the November 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on DNZOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DENSO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENSO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of DENSO stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $40.95. 10,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,994. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.94. DENSO has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Research analysts forecast that DENSO will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

