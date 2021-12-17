Derrick Sung Sells 3,000 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Derrick Sung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $112,050.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 2.77.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,520,000 after buying an additional 1,406,718 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 51.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,973,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,993,000 after buying an additional 1,014,348 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after buying an additional 746,635 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 95.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 621,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 125.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 592,270 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUNG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

