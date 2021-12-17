Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DWVYF shares. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWVYF remained flat at $$44.63 during trading on Thursday. 185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. Derwent London has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.