Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 600 American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in American States Water by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in American States Water by 1,239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:AWR opened at $101.38 on Friday. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.63.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

