Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cedar Fair by 23.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after buying an additional 449,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cedar Fair by 51.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,446,000 after buying an additional 439,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cedar Fair by 5.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,503,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 12.7% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after buying an additional 84,617 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

NYSE FUN opened at $47.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 2.14.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.