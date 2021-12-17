Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,054 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 46.6% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,681,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.89.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.