Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $91,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.0% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 155.9% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 113.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.34.

ATVI opened at $61.49 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

