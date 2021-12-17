Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $363.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $364.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

