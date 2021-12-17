Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,069 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

