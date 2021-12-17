Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $701,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,938,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 120.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $41.06.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.47 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INOV. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

